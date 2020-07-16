Football world waits for supposed Washington Post story on Washington team

Getty Images

It was supposed to land Tuesday. Then, it was supposed to land Thursday. Thursday has arrived, and whatever it is that the Washington Post supposedly will be reporting about the Washington team has yet to be published.

The anticipation has reached fever pitch, with “Dan Snyder” trending on Twitter and speculation running rampant regarding the basis for the report.

Said John Gonzalez of ABC7 last night: “Working my sources but apparently changing of the Redskins name will be old news come tomorrow when a bombshell report is expected to surface. There’s growing buzz that unflattering news about organization could come out in just hours.”

This follows the collection of tweets posted Tuesday night by Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, which helped make the looming news a major focal point. As of last night, Washington fans and the football world at large are watching closely and waiting impatiently for whatever it is.

Here’s what I personally know: Eleven days ago, PFT caught wind of dissatisfaction from minority owners that had morphed into rumors of an effort to get former employees of the team to talk. Within a few phone calls, it became clear that Dwight Schar and Fred Smith were trying to sell their interest in the team. The Post thereafter confirmed that fact, adding the third minority partner — Robert Rothman — to the list of potential sellers.

We don’t know whether former employees have talked, to the Post or to anyone. We don’t know what they said. Beyond the efforts by the minority owners to cash out, we only know what we’re reading from folks with verified Twitter accounts who currently cover or who have covered the team. So, like everyone else, we will continue to play the waiting game.