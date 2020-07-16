Football world waits for supposed Washington Post story on Washington team

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2020, 8:32 AM EDT
It was supposed to land Tuesday. Then, it was supposed to land Thursday. Thursday has arrived, and whatever it is that the Washington Post supposedly will be reporting about the Washington team has yet to be published.

The anticipation has reached fever pitch, with “Dan Snyder” trending on Twitter and speculation running rampant regarding the basis for the report.

Said John Gonzalez of ABC7 last night: “Working my sources but apparently changing of the Redskins name will be old news come tomorrow when a bombshell report is expected to surface. There’s growing buzz that unflattering news about organization could come out in just hours.”

This follows the collection of tweets posted Tuesday night by Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, which helped make the looming news a major focal point. As of last night, Washington fans and the football world at large are watching closely and waiting impatiently for whatever it is.

Here’s what I personally know: Eleven days ago, PFT caught wind of dissatisfaction from minority owners that had morphed into rumors of an effort to get former employees of the team to talk. Within a few phone calls, it became clear that Dwight Schar and Fred Smith were trying to sell their interest in the team. The Post thereafter confirmed that fact, adding the third minority partner — Robert Rothman — to the list of potential sellers.

We don’t know whether former employees have talked, to the Post or to anyone. We don’t know what they said. Beyond the efforts by the minority owners to cash out, we only know what we’re reading from folks with verified Twitter accounts who currently cover or who have covered the team. So, like everyone else, we will continue to play the waiting game.

5 responses to “Football world waits for supposed Washington Post story on Washington team

  1. There was a long running half joke that Bruce Allen must have had dirt on Dan Snyder to be able to keep his job as long as he did.

    Well, we’re going to find out shortly that it wasn’t even a half joke.

  2. This seems like Al Capone’s vault all over again. Hype Hype Hype with absolutely no substance. Innuendo – but nothing specific.

    This would seem a lot more credible if there was something more – is it criminal behavior? Unethical, but not necessarily illegal?
    Does it involve the team or people who work for the team? Minority owners who are frustrated? Well, doesnt that come with not having a majority stakes? Your control is limited.

    If the Redskins or anyone associated with the Redskins have broken the law – lets put it out there, and let them have their day in court. Otherwise, these stories are a hatchet job aimed at destroying reputations.

  5. As a GIANTS fan, and I am sure my Fellow Cowboys Fans and Eagles Fans will assert, please. please, please don’t let it be so sever that Snyder has to sell the team and potentially have it wind up in the hands of a competent owner.

    Please.

