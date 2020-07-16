J.J. Watt: We want to play, but there’s a lot we don’t know

Getty Images

Texans rookies are set to report to training camp this weekend, but one of their veteran teammates is the latest player to point out that there’s still a lot left unsettled about the working environment this year.

Defensive end J.J. Watt noted the rookie reporting date in a Thursday tweet that also featured a long list of “what we know and don’t know” at this juncture.

Watt opens and closes the list by writing “we want to play” and follows that up at the top by saying players want to be as safe as possible. He follows that by noting that players have not received any valid Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans from the league or any teams.

The list continues with questions about how many preseason games they’ll play this summer, the frequency of testing, the impact of a positive test on a player’s status with the team and “what training camp will actually look like.” None of those are insignificant matters and time’s running short to answer them while starting camp and the season on time.