Janoris Jenkins on Bucs: It’s paper, you have to produce on the field

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is predicting a fun season in Tampa and his arrival along with Tom Brady‘s decision to sign with the Bucs has a lot of others thinking that the team can have a successful 2020 season.

One defensive starter from one of the team’s divisional rivals is waiting to see what the team actually looks like on the field before drawing any big conclusions. Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins made an appearance on NFL Network Thursday and said that the only thing he’s concerned with at the moment is his own team.

“We only worry about the New Orleans Saints,” Jenkins said. “We’re not worried about nobody right now. We gonna take it one game at a time, one play at a time and just get better and compete every week. We understand, as you mentioned, that Tampa Bay got some new weapons, new quarterback. It’s paper, you gotta produce on the field. We just worry about the New Orleans Saints at the moment.”

Assuming the regular season starts as scheduled, the Bucs will be in New Orleans in Week One so Jenkins and company won’t have to wait long to see how the offseason talk translates to the field.