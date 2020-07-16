Joe McKnight’s killer will get new trial in Louisiana

Getty Images

A ruling by the United States Supreme Court in April has opened the door to a new trial for the man who killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight in 2016.

The ruling outlawed split-jury verdicts like the one that convicted Ronald Gasser of manslaughter by a 10-2 vote in January, 2018 and allowed for new trials for those who were convicted as long as their cases remained under appeal.

“We’re obviously pleased about the result,” Gasser’s attorney Dane Ciolino said, via NOLA.com. “We’re now going to go back to the district court and prepare for trial.”

Gasser shot and killed McKnight after the two men had an altercation while driving. Prosecutors argued Gasser was the aggressor while his attorneys argued that he shot McKnight in self-defense. He will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

The April ruling may also result in a new trial for Cardell Hayes, who shot and killed former Saints defensive end Will Smith following another vehicular altercation. Hayes was found guilty of manslaughter for shooting Smith and attempted manslaughter for shooting Smith’s wife.