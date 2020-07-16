Lane Johnson thinks Carson Wentz is ready for a prime time season

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson made an appearance on NFL Network Wednesday and said that he believes “we’ll be contenders again” as long as the team avoids a run of serious injuries.

Johnson cited the team’s speed as reason to think that they can make a fourth straight trip to the postseason, but any hopes of a successful season will be tied to more than speed. They’ll also require strong play from quarterback Carson Wentz, who ended last season on the sideline with a concussion suffered in a playoff loss to the Seahawks.

Johnson thinks that ending will be motivating for Wentz when he’s back on the field this season.

“I think we all have something to prove every year,” Johnson said, via PennLive.com. “Especially with how last year ended, him coming out early with the hit by [Jadeveon] Clowney, as far as just competitiveness, his drive, this is it for him. As far as having the pieces around him this year and really ready to click, I think he’s ready for a prime time season, and when he’s healthy, man, he’s so dangerous, and I think we’ll see more of that what you just saw across the screen.”

Injuries have marked the end of three straight seasons for Wentz and that leaves postseason success as the missing piece of the puzzle for 2016’s No. 2 overall pick. Finding a way to go the distance would be a step forward for both team and quarterback in 2020.