Mark Andrews plans to play, despite having Type 1 diabetes

More than a few NFL players have medical conditions that enhance the potential risks from a COVID-19 diagnosis. One player with Type 1 diabetes has made it clear that he’ll play in 2020.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said Wednesday that he will not opt out due to his health condition.

“We’ve got a big year coming up,” Andrews said during a Zoom appearance in connection with the Children with Diabetes group. “I want to be able to do a lot of things, and . . . just being able to help this team win is exciting for me.”

Andrews’ decision underscores the reality that most players will choose to play, even if they have enhanced risk factors.