Mark Andrews plans to play, despite having Type 1 diabetes

July 16, 2020
More than a few NFL players have medical conditions that enhance the potential risks from a COVID-19 diagnosis. One player with Type 1 diabetes has made it clear that he’ll play in 2020.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said Wednesday that he will not opt out due to his health condition.

We’ve got a big year coming up,” Andrews said during a Zoom appearance in connection with the Children with Diabetes group. “I want to be able to do a lot of things, and . . . just being able to help this team win is exciting for me.”

Andrews’ decision underscores the reality that most players will choose to play, even if they have enhanced risk factors.

  1. There was a small scale study done in an area in Italy that has one of the highest concentrations of type 1 diabetics in the world, and the preliminary results suggested that type 1 diabetics may actually be less susceptible to covid19 because of a particular type of immune system imbalance. However it’s true that if a type 1 diabetic were to be infected, they would be at higher risk for bad consequences.

  2. The game itself comes with risk factors. For that matter, everyday life comes with risk factors. Should be no surprise that most competitive athletes will decide to use proper due diligence and compete.

  4. Him using proper due diligence would mean he would opt out. I hope he lives not to regret this. Seems like, if the season even happens, transmission will be random, common, unavoidable. Look at the other sports that are mostly noncontact already. Look at the college football programs where practice has resumed.

