Miami Hurricanes cancel workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

If the Dolphins have any concerns about training camp starting on time, they don’t have to look far for evidence.

According to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the University of Miami has canceled Thursday’s mandatory football workouts after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with our return to campus policy, we elected to postpone today’s workout,” a school spokesperson told the paper.

The Hurricanes started their workouts Monday with players in small groups. They began voluntary workouts on June 15.

The Dolphins have reportedly told players “everything is up in the air,” as to the scheduled July 28 start of camp, with some rookies scheduled to report next week.