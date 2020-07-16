Myles Garrett doesn’t think face shields would do much

Getty Images

One of the frequent questions asked in the run-up to the start of NFL training camps this summer has been how it will be possible to maintain protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 while playing a contact sport.

Social distancing isn’t possible at the line of scrimmage, which is why Oakley has developed a face shield to be worn on the helmet in hopes of keeping droplets that could contain the coronavirus from spreading between players.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hasn’t joined the likes of J.J. Watt in saying that he wouldn’t play if there’s a mandate to wear the shield in place for the coming season, but he does think that the idea would fall short of limiting the exchange of fluids between players.

“That’s not going to do much. . . . it has good intentions behind it, but that’s not going to do the trick,” Garrett said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

The wait for a full set of guidelines for the 2020 season has been an extended one and it remains unclear when they might be finalized, but the sooner the better given how close we are to the start of camp.