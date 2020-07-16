Myles Garrett doesn’t think face shields would do much

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

One of the frequent questions asked in the run-up to the start of NFL training camps this summer has been how it will be possible to maintain protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 while playing a contact sport.

Social distancing isn’t possible at the line of scrimmage, which is why Oakley has developed a face shield to be worn on the helmet in hopes of keeping droplets that could contain the coronavirus from spreading between players.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hasn’t joined the likes of J.J. Watt in saying that he wouldn’t play if there’s a mandate to wear the shield in place for the coming season, but he does think that the idea would fall short of limiting the exchange of fluids between players.

“That’s not going to do much. . . . it has good intentions behind it, but that’s not going to do the trick,” Garrett said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

The wait for a full set of guidelines for the 2020 season has been an extended one and it remains unclear when they might be finalized, but the sooner the better given how close we are to the start of camp.

7 responses to “Myles Garrett doesn’t think face shields would do much

  2. It’s amazing how much money Oakley makes from the NFL. That being said, the faceshield was specifically engineered and specially made for NFL players to not spread the corona virus while playing. So it would absolutely help. Now wearing them for a whole game?, I am sure at some time in the game, players are absolutely going to want to take it off.

  3. I could see changing fresh jerseys during games each 1/2 or 1/4. Wiping elements with disinfectant as you switch from offence to defense. Cleaning benches and throw out cups during games. One use towels for players and even wiping the balls with disinfectant towels as they get switched out.

    Face masks? outside the partial eye protection ones some use now, no.

  7. If they have face shields it’s less area for him to hold onto the cage and swing his helmet. Sounds like it does something to protect others from Myles.

