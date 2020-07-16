Myles Garrett says he’ll walk away if an opponent goads him

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett served a six-game suspension to end last season after bashing Mason Rudolph over the head with Rudolph’s helmet. Garrett knows nothing like that can happen again.

So Garrett says that if anyone tries to goad him into an on-field fight this year, he won’t let it happen.

“That’s just life, you have one mistake and people are going to come after you, I’m going to keep playing my game and not worry about what people are going to say and do,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. “I’m just going to keep playing my game. I’ll walk away if people come after me. I know my teammates will have my back.”

Garrett promises there won’t be another incident like that.

“It won’t happen again. Now I’m prepared,” he said.

The Browns are counting on it not happening again, and committing to make Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.