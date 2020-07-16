NCAA president: We need a better handle on the pandemic to play this fall

Posted by Charean Williams on July 16, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NCAA released its third installment of return-to-sport guidelines Thursday, providing updated recommendations about the protection of athletes and prevention of community spread of COVID-19.

The recommendations include daily self-health checks, the use of face coverings and social distancing both in competition and outside of athletics and proposed testing within 72 hours of competition for high-contact risk sports.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, said in a statement. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

Several schools, most recently the University of Miami, have had to suspend workouts because of too many positive COVID-19 tests. The Pac-12 and Big Ten already have announced a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, and the Ivy League, MEAC and Patriot League already have called off football season.

No news would come as good news.

“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships, it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable. Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “NCAA president: We need a better handle on the pandemic to play this fall

  1. 2020 may well be the year that never was. Despite the hype, I doubt baseball will even play. And certainly there will be no World Series. The NBA will fold up its tents as more players either contract COVID (you know that lives that matter are the most adversely affected group by anything). The NFL will suffer from NBA disease as grown men can’t handle face shields but can do drugs and pay for street corner romances.

  2. There will never be a true vaccine for this virus. Never has been – never will be. Otherwise big pharma would have produced a covid vaccine long ago.

    With that being said – the only way that we can figure out how to live life with the virus, is to live life with the virus. We cant just sit around twiddling our thumbs for 5 years until we get on the other side of this thing.

    Lets get on with football and life. I, for one, need the distraction of football in my life. More so now than ever.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.