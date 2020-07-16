NFL will place players who test positive for COVID-19 on IR for three weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Yes, the NFL and NFL Players Association already have reached an agreement regarding the procedures for dealing with players who test positive for COVID-19.

Per a league source, the league intends to change the injured reserve rules to create a COVID-19 classification. Players who test positive will be placed on the COVID-19 list for three weeks, creating a roster spot that would then be filled with a player who is negative for the virus.

The players on the COVID-19 list would be paid their normal salaries.

It’s unclear what will happen if a player on the COVID-19 list can’t return after three weeks, at which time he will be eligible to return to practice. He must be returned to the active roster within three weeks after that, or he will revert to IR (absent an injury settlement).

The goal will be to keep the roster strong and to avoid shutting players down for the full season. The broader objective will be to keep the league from collapsing if teams suffer outbreaks that shut them down.

The procedures haven’t been finalized. The league’s owners, who are due to meet tomorrow, quite possibly will vote on the measure then.

  2. 3 weeks is too long. They should just take it week to week and I say that when considering what took place with driver Jimmie Johnson when he tested positive on a Friday and by the following Wed he had two negative tests in a row. He missed 1 race. I would think NFL players would want to play as soon as they are negative 2x.

  3. Just like they did for Sam Darnold last year with super-contagious Mono. Season will totally happen.

  5. The season is happening, with billions of dollars at stake there’s no way the owners won’t make it happen. They’re smart enough to make sure they have backup plans for their backup plans for their backup plans!

  6. i actually think this makes sense. They are trying to find ways to save the season. Doesn’t mean they will be successful.

    They should decide up front. No fans period. They could re-consider this mid season but not before.

  7. Between COVID and concussion protocols, they’ll be down to the fans playing offensive line.

    (Wait – no fans in the stands. Never mind.)

  8. Teams with no depth are in for a rude awakening this season.

    See you September 13th!

    Can’t wait!👍

    #GoPackGo!💪✊🏈

  9. People overestimate the intelligence of the owners. These people aren’t that smart necessarily. Their plans demonstrate this fact.

  11. How do they plan on handling false positives? Some reports claim very high percentages of false results so there could easily be somebody who tests positive and then has conflicting results on follow-up tests.

