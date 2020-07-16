No fans at training camp this year, for any team

Getty Images

Some teams have begun to announce that they won’t be hosting fans at camp. Eventually, every team will say the same thing, because no teams will have fans at training camp in 2020.

“Fans will not be permitted at training camp this year,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “This is a league-wide policy. Clubs may hold up to two events at their stadium provided they adhere to all state and local guidelines.”

This is one of the agreements that the league and the union have reached in working out the protocols for pro football in a pandemic. Training camps will be off limits, but for a pair of stadium events that are permitted locally, and that follow all applicable rules and regulations.