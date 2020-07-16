Players who test positive for COVID-19 will be paid

Getty Images

Yes, the NFL and NFL Players Association already have reached an agreement regarding the procedures for dealing with players who test positive for COVID-19. Some have reported that the NFL and NFLPA are haggling over whether players with COVID-19 will be paid.

Per a league source, the players on the COVID-19 list will indeed be paid their normal salaries.

The goal will be to keep the roster strong and to avoid shutting players down for the full season. The broader objective will be to keep the league from collapsing if teams suffer outbreaks that shut them down.

The procedures haven’t been finalized. The league’s owners, who are due to meet tomorrow, quite possibly will vote on the measure then.

UPDATE 9:00 a.m. ET 7/18/20: A prior version of this article explained that players who test positive will be placed on IR for at least three weeks. That’s not the case. The IR procedures will change dramatically for all non-COVID-19 conditions, and players who test positive for COVID-19 will be placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, with no minimum stay.