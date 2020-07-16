Ravens won’t allow fans into training camp practices

Getty Images

The Ravens had already announced that they’d expect to play in front of around 20 percent capacity of fans during the regular season.

Now, they’re holding training camp with zero percent of them.

Via Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens will not host fans at training camp this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so.”

The team has opened their facility to fans for camp since 2011, and has had as many as 2,000 fans a day.

Camps are scheduled to start for most teams on July 28, but that seems far from certain, as many particulars remain unsettled.