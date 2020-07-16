Report: Edmonton reverses field after sponsor pressure, will change name

Getty Images

Two weeks after vowing to keep their name — and days after Washington’s NFL franchise announced a name change — the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos will change their name.

Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported Thursday that the team has made an internal decision and an announcement could come as early as next week.

The decision comes after two of the team’s 12 corporate sponsors delivered ultimatums to the franchise: Change the name or else.

Edmonton announced July 3 it intended to keep the name following “an extensive year-long formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada.”

Then, on Friday, the team issued a statement pledging further engagement with Inuit communities around the future of the team’s name.