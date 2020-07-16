Report: MEAC cancels football season

Getty Images

The list of colleges stepping away from college football is growing, with another Division I conference calling its fall season.

According to Steven Gaither of HBCUGameday.com, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has decided it won’t play football in 2020.

The conference of historically black colleges and universities would join the Ivy League and the Patriots League in canceling football for the fall. All three are members of Division I’s FCS level.

The MEAC includes Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, and South Carolina State.

Players at North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M have already tested positive for COVID-19 since they returned to campus for workouts in July.