Richard Mann accused of sending inappropriate text messages

Washington recently fired Richard Mann II as its assistant director of pro personnel without giving a reason. The Washington Post connected the dots Thursday.

Mann was one of the former employees accused of sexual harassment in the newspaper’s investigative story detailing a toxic culture within the organization. Fifteen women who worked for the NFL team allege widespread sexual harassment.

The Post obtained a text message Mann sent a female employee, telling her he and his colleagues were debating whether she had surgically enhanced breasts. In another text message to another female employee, Mann told her to expect an “inappropriate hug . . . And don’t worry that will be a stapler in my pocket, nothing else.”

“Unfortunately that was (is?) the culture,” one of the women who received an inappropriate text from Mann told a Washington Post reporter. “So we felt like we had to roll with it.”

Mann was with the team for a decade, including three years as the assistant director of pro personnel. He declined comment about the allegations to the newspaper.