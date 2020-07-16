Rob Gronkowski: It’s just going to be fun in Tampa

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski had a lot of fun during his year away from the NFL and he doesn’t expect the good times to come screeching to a halt now that he’s decided to return to action with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski discussed his return during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio and said that he “wasn’t just going to come back out of retirement just to come out of retirement.” The situation needed to be right and Tampa offered a perfect fit because of quarterback Tom Brady‘s presence.

The tight end said developing “chemistry with a quarterback is not an easy task” and already having it with Brady leaves Gronkowski feeling like there will be much to enjoy over the coming months.

“I was feeling healthy,” Gronkowski said. “I had that juice going again. When Tom and I talked a little bit and just thought about the situation and how we can pull it off and everything — everything went well. Everything went down as planned and the situations all lined up. I thought it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass on. It’s just going to be fun. It’s going to be cool.”

Outside of not being able to practice with their two big additions on offense, everything lined up for the Buccaneers this offseason. If things continue falling into place this fall, Gronkowski won’t be the only one enjoying himself.