Tyrann Mathieu to pay for funeral for 9-year-old New Orleans shooting victim

Getty Images

New Orleans will always be a part of Tyrann Mathieu, and he’s doing his part to help during a tragedy that hit his hometown.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Chiefs safety will pay for the funeral of a 9-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday.

Devante Bryant was killed during a triple shooting in the 7th Ward, and two other children were injured. Police don’t have a suspect at the moment. The funeral is scheduled for July 31, which would have been Devante’s 10th birthday.

“I wanted to help the Bryant family because I am from the 7th Ward and I felt that pain,” Mathieu said in a statement. “I have a 7-year-old son that lives in New Orleans and I couldn’t imagine something happening to him at that age. He is only 2 years younger than Devante. . . .

“Devante didn’t even have a chance to live his life before it was tragically taken away from him. My goal is to help stop the violence and help my community to show and empower children from my community that there is another way, one child at a time.”

Mathieu grew up in New Orleans, and has maintained a presence there as his football career took him elsewhere, with an annual celebrity kickball game to benefit his foundation.