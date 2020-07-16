With rookies due to report on Saturday, NFLPA concerned about Houston situation

Posted by Mike Florio on July 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Technically, the Texans’ rookies are due to report for training camp on Saturday. Realistically, the Texans’ rookies will be showing up in one of the biggest current American hotbeds of COVID-19.

The situation has left the NFL Players Association justifiably concerned.

“No hospital beds,” a source with knowledge of the union’s concerns observed on Wednesday night, regarding Houston. “One the verge of shutting down. Yet rookies [are] being asked to report. Makes no sense.”

In hindsight, a league-wide bubble in Area 51 or the Greenbrier or on a desert island or pretty much anywhere in Canada would have made a lot more sense than trying to let 32 teams operate in their normal locations, given that so many locations are currently struggling to control the virus.

It’s far too late to pivot to a bubble, which may have been impractical from the get-go given the number of people needed to be moved inside a bubble that would have removed the NFL from the rest of society.

Regardless, too many areas of American society are currently losing to the virus. In two days, the Texans’ draft picks and undrafted rookies will be expected to report for five months of duty in a city that is doing as poorly as any city has done when it comes to fighting the virus. It really does make no sense, but the NFL continues to seem to be undeterred by these realities.

3 responses to “With rookies due to report on Saturday, NFLPA concerned about Houston situation

  1. i said this before. find 8 cities in canada, put four teams in each. play 3 games in three weeks, then rotate teams around having new four teams in each city playing 3 more games. keep doing this as needed. all you need is 100 yards of field.

  2. Relax, Remain calm. And we will get through this thing. Maybe a vaccine is never found – since one has never been developed for any strain of covid. So we cant just sit around forever, we have to figure out how to live with the virus.

  3. Hmmm. This got me thinking about different scenarios, including sharing the same stadium, and in the end had me thinking about something with nothing to do with the pandemic. Wouldn’t it be cool to have an NFL game on every night of the week? I personally would love that. I would always catch my team’s game and any time I am bored I can flip the TV on and see whose playing. If there is only a single game at a time, perhaps their would be enough national viewership to make it work. Just a thought.

