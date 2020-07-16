With rookies due to report on Saturday, NFLPA concerned about Houston situation

Getty Images

Technically, the Texans’ rookies are due to report for training camp on Saturday. Realistically, the Texans’ rookies will be showing up in one of the biggest current American hotbeds of COVID-19.

The situation has left the NFL Players Association justifiably concerned.

“No hospital beds,” a source with knowledge of the union’s concerns observed on Wednesday night, regarding Houston. “One the verge of shutting down. Yet rookies [are] being asked to report. Makes no sense.”

In hindsight, a league-wide bubble in Area 51 or the Greenbrier or on a desert island or pretty much anywhere in Canada would have made a lot more sense than trying to let 32 teams operate in their normal locations, given that so many locations are currently struggling to control the virus.

It’s far too late to pivot to a bubble, which may have been impractical from the get-go given the number of people needed to be moved inside a bubble that would have removed the NFL from the rest of society.

Regardless, too many areas of American society are currently losing to the virus. In two days, the Texans’ draft picks and undrafted rookies will be expected to report for five months of duty in a city that is doing as poorly as any city has done when it comes to fighting the virus. It really does make no sense, but the NFL continues to seem to be undeterred by these realities.