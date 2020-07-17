A.J. Green can’t wait to work with Joe Burrow

Getty Images

In 2011, the Bengals used a first-round choice on A.J. Green before taking Andy Dalton in the second round. Green caught a lot of passes, gained a lot of yards and scored a lot of touchdowns with Dalton as his quarterback.

But now, Dalton is with the Cowboys, and Green, who hasn’t played since 2018, has Joe Burrow as his quarterback. The Bengals used the No. 1 overall choice on the LSU quarterback in April, moving on from Dalton.

“I’m very excited about it,” Green said in a Friday conference call, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I was blessed to have Andy all these years. I’ve seen Joe’s body of work. I’m just happy to be healthy.”

Green still hasn’t met Burrow, but the two have texted.

Burrow had expected to work with his receivers earlier this month, but the throwing session was canceled after the NFLPA recommended players not work out together. Green instead has caught passes from Florida quarterback Emory Jones as he trains to return.

Green has seen enough of Burrow on TV to know the quarterback the Bengals are getting.

“I know the type of player he is, and I know he’s a dog,” Green said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I know he’s a dog for a fact. So I’m excited to play with him. I’m just can’t wait to get out there.”

The Pro Bowler has run routes since February while working his way back from torn ankle ligaments that wiped out his 2019 season.