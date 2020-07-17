A.J. Green signs franchise tag

Getty Images

The Bengals are set to report to training camp in a little more than a week and wide receiver A.J. Green is set to join them.

Green signed his franchise tag on Friday and that puts him on track to get on the field with his teammates for the first time in a long time. Green missed all of last season after injuring his ankle in one of the team’s first training camp practices last summer.

“A.J. is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He’s an important part of our plans, and we’re thrilled to have him in the fold from Day 1. We’re looking forward to the impact of his talent and leadership on our offense this season.”

Green stands to make just under $18 million this season under the terms of the tag. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement that the club looks forward to “the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term” by signing another contract.

Green told Geoff Hobson of the team’s website that he hopes to do the same, play four more years and then retire as lifelong member of the Bengals. We’ll have to wait to see if that happens, but Green will be on hand as Joe Burrow starts his run in Cincinnati at the very least.