Allegiant Stadium builder fined for OSHA violation

Getty Images

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration has levied a fine against the firm overseeing the construction of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Mortensen/McCarthy has been fined $13,494 for the violation, which is related to two incidents when workers on the site of the Raiders stadium were allegedly not following social distancing guidelines put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19. There have been multiple positive tests among workers on the site.

Mortensen/McCarthy refutes the finding and is contesting the fine.

“Mortenson/McCarthy is committed to complying with all health and safety regulations, and we stand by our strong safety record on the Allegiant Stadium project,” the company said in a statement. “Our team has actively communicated and diligently enforced evolving Nevada OSHA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements with our project partners and up to 2000 workers on site each day. Our team has continued to make changes and adjustments as needed or identified in an effort to protect everyone on the project.”

Repeated violations of the OSHA guidelines could lead to fines of more than $134,000. The project is close to completion with the Raiders expected to play their first games at their new home later this year.