Brandon McManus eager to break NFL’s longest field goal record

Getty Images

Footballs fly farther in Denver than anywhere else in the NFL, as the thin air at altitude provides less resistance. Unsurprisingly, the longest field goal in NFL history, 64 yards, was kicked in Denver by Matt Prater.

Now Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is hoping to break that record, and fans in Denver have a reason to hope he does it as well: McManus has a deal with Bud Light that will result in everyone over 21 in Denver getting a free beer if he kicks a field goal 65 yards or longer.

“I have a big leg, and I’ve always wanted to have my name etched in history,” McManus said on NFL Network, via the Denver Post. “I know I can make that, my teammates know I can make that. In training camp, with live rushes, I’ve made it from 73 yards.”

McManus thought he was about to break the record last season, when coach Vic Fangio sent him out for a 65-yard field goal attempt. But Fangio changed his mind and took the field goal team off the field before letting McManus try to break Prater’s record.

“Even [Prater] texted me after the game and said, ‘I can’t believe they didn’t let you do it,’” McManus said. “I really would like an opportunity to do that.”