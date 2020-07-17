CAA suspends fall football, but some schools may try to play

Getty Images

Yet another Division I college football conference has pulled the plug on the fall season.

The Colonial Athletic Association board of directors announced the suspension of the fall football season, though at least one member may still try to play.

“The institutions of the Colonial Athletic Association recognize that we compete in a conference made up of ten distinctive institutions that are located in eight states,” their statement read. “As one conference, we share a commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, campuses, and communities. As we each navigate this pandemic, we recognize that each of our ten members must rely on local and state guidance, as well as medical expertise that may result in different decisions and different timelines for each institution. Therefore, we support each other and the unique circumstances of each of our campuses and communities to make decisions that are best for them. We do so as ten institutions aligned as one conference.”

The CAA plays at the FCS level, with 10 members in eight states. Those schools include James Madison, Albany, Villanova, New Hampshire, Towson, Maine, Elon, Richmond, Delaware, William & Mary, Stony Brook, and Rhode Island.

James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne said the school was looking at “how to rebuild a fall schedule,” while following appropriate medical guidance.

The Ivy League, Patriot League, and the MEAC have also chosen to not play football this fall.