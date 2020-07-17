Cam Jordan’s confidence about season “between a four and a seven”

Getty Images

As the NFL and the NFLPA continue to try to work out workplace safety rules before the start of training camps, players are caught wondering what’s coming next.

And depending on the last thing they hear, their confidence about what’s coming can vary.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan told Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune that his comfort level about the season isn’t always high.

“I teeter between a four and a seven,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he’s avoided travel this offseason to try to keep himself and his family safer from the COVID-19 outbreak, but he knows that as (or if) players start to gather again soon, he’s entering a new world.

“At the end of the day, I hit people for a living, so the transmission of bodily fluid is bound to happen,” Jordan said.

He also said he was not “super gung-ho about having 90 people in the building,” and that the normal excitement this time of year isn’t the same.

“There’s always a level of excitement to be back in the building with guys you know you’ve put in work with, guys you’re looking forward to seeing,” Jordan said. “At the same time there’s that unknown factor.

“What are the procedures going to be like? What is it going to take to get this season back on the road? I wish I could say once we get back in the building everything is going back to normal, but we don’t know the unknown.”

The time for those things to become known is near, and Jordan’s concerns are likely held by many players who considering the safety of their workplace.