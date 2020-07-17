Charges against Kenny Stills dropped

Getty Images

Charges against Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills were dropped Friday, after he was arrested for protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to the Associated Press, Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell said police had probable cause to arrest Stills and 86 other protestors, but “in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge.”

Stills and the group were protesting outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday. Louisville police said some of the protesters had threatened to burn the house down, prompting felony charges of “intimidating a participant in a legal process.”

Cameron said Friday he agreed with O’Connell’s move. He also said he had no timeline for the investigation into the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot by police officers who entered her home with a no-knock warrant, though the drug investigation involved someone who did not live there.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to be deterred from doing the responsible thing, which is to undertake a thorough investigation to make sure that we get to the truth of this matter,” Cameron said.

Stills referred to his arrest as “Good trouble,” and wore a shirt in his booking photo which read: “BREONNA TAYLORS KILLERS ARE STILL POLICE.”