Colorado’s health department approves Broncos COVID-19 safety plan

Getty Images

NFL teams are working to create safe working environments for players as they prepare for the start of training camp and one club’s plan got a thumbs up from state officials.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has approved the team’s COVID-19 safety plan for their facility. Broncos rookies are able to report next week and veterans are set to join them on July 28.

The plan detailed the cleaning protocols, distancing policies, use of personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing procedures along with how the team will respond to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

No teams are barred from holding training camp by state or local officials right now, although that, like many other things, is subject to change if circumstances warrant a different approach.