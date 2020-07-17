Dan Snyder promises “a new culture”

Getty Images

After explosive allegations were made against his team on Thursday afternoon, Dan Snyder released a statement on Friday morning promising changes.

Snyder said he and new head coach Ron Rivera are committed to moving the franchise forward.

“The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society,” Snyder said. “This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year. Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all.”

Questions will remain, however, about how all of the incidents could have been happening in the team’s facility — under Snyder’s own roof — without Snyder knowing about them. Snyder will come under continued scrutiny over this story, as he should.