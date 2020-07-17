Daniel Snyder apologizes to employees “affected by this situation”

Getty Images

Washington owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement on Friday morning promising a new culture. Along with his wife, Tanya, Snyder has sent a letter to all team employees regarding the claims of 15 former female employees that they were subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace.

“We are sad and disappointed,” the letter explains, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, “as you all are, after reading the story in The Washington Post yesterday. On behalf of the organization, we want to apologize to each of you and to everyone affected by this situation.

“The actions in this story have no place in our franchise or society. As you may be aware, when the past issues outlined in the article were initially brought to our attention, they were addressed at the time. However, some of these issues were brought forth only in the last few days and we have subsequently made changes and addressed them as well.

“Clearly, there is work to be done to build a better organizational culture. We need to get better and the time is now.

“To create the culture we all want, we need your help. We want you to be part of the process. As we go forward, you will hear more from our leadership team in the near future about this action plan.

“In closing, we want to thank you for everything you do for this organization. This offseason has been trying and difficult and your work and commitment mean everything. We are committed to ensuring this organization is one that promises a high standard of personal conduct while also representing the values of inclusiveness, respect and diversity.”

Snyder continues to treat the organization’s culture as something for which he had no responsibility. He has owned the team, however, for 21 years. The culture is his, the organization is his, the lack of sufficient procedures for reporting misconduct is his.

Forced to change the culture or else, he’s changing the culture. It’s the same mindset that got him to finally change the name. Left to his own preferences, the name and the culture wouldn’t change. Only when forced kicking and screaming to make dramatic changes are dramatic changes being made.