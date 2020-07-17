Daniel Snyder apologizes to employees “affected by this situation”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 17, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement on Friday morning promising a new culture. Along with his wife, Tanya, Snyder has sent a letter to all team employees regarding the claims of 15 former female employees that they were subjected to sexual harassment in the workplace.

We are sad and disappointed,” the letter explains, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, “as you all are, after reading the story in The Washington Post yesterday. On behalf of the organization, we want to apologize to each of you and to everyone affected by this situation.

“The actions in this story have no place in our franchise or society. As you may be aware, when the past issues outlined in the article were initially brought to our attention, they were addressed at the time. However, some of these issues were brought forth only in the last few days and we have subsequently made changes and addressed them as well.

“Clearly, there is work to be done to build a better organizational culture. We need to get better and the time is now.

“To create the culture we all want, we need your help. We want you to be part of the process. As we go forward, you will hear more from our leadership team in the near future about this action plan.

“In closing, we want to thank you for everything you do for this organization. This offseason has been trying and difficult and your work and commitment mean everything. We are committed to ensuring this organization is one that promises a high standard of personal conduct while also representing the values of inclusiveness, respect and diversity.”

Snyder continues to treat the organization’s culture as something for which he had no responsibility. He has owned the team, however, for 21 years. The culture is his, the organization is his, the lack of sufficient procedures for reporting misconduct is his.

Forced to change the culture or else, he’s changing the culture. It’s the same mindset that got him to finally change the name. Left to his own preferences, the name and the culture wouldn’t change. Only when forced kicking and screaming to make dramatic changes are dramatic changes being made.

15 responses to “Daniel Snyder apologizes to employees “affected by this situation”

  2. I have a feeling there’s more to this story. How could 15 women hang around a work environment that’s so bad? Maybe someone talked to a lawyer and they all decided to get together and file a case. That’s what it sounds like to me. No self-respecting woman would put up with that kind of abuse, and certainly these are all self-respecting women. I don’t know any women that would put up with it. There’s more to the story. It will get tossed out of court. It’s open hunting season on Dan Snyder. That’s all this is.

  3. Like I said, Goodell sees this is a story that is being pushed by Bezos in the hope he can buy the team. NFL isn’t falling for it.

  4. Can we stop pretending? This ‘letter/apology” was ground-out by PR flunkies, to which he attaches his name (under duress). This is all utter crap. The man is still crap. For 21 years he has been crap. Nothing has changed, and won’t until he is forced to do the world a favor and sell the team.

  5. charliecharger says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    I have a feeling there’s more to this story. How could 15 women hang around a work environment that’s so bad? Maybe someone talked to a lawyer and they all decided to get together and file a case. That’s what it sounds like to me. No self-respecting woman would put up with that kind of abuse, and certainly these are all self-respecting women. I don’t know any women that would put up with it. There’s more to the story. It will get tossed out of court. It’s open hunting season on Dan Snyder. That’s all this is.
    ———————————————————–
    I guess you missed the text messages that prove this was happening?

  6. Not that an apology it isn’t deserved, but an apology in this day and age is never enough.

  7. Very suspicious that Snyder is trying so hard AND the timing of this story in conjunction with the name change.

    How do 15 women as victims and multiple men, from scouts to the radio guy, be so low key in this kind of culture and Snyder not know about
    anything?

    If it is so systemic, how can Snyder not know? It’s not like it’s one guy doing it.

    Very suspicious.

  9. Well that is a start but I am sure there is more to come. You always have some who like to jump on the train late and some will just want money so they will try. What a mess.

  10. Didn’t Mark Cuban have a scandal similar to this with his Dallas Mavericks? He seems to have gotten past that okay, while claiming to be clueless about the behavior. I don’t keep up with DC sports much, but living in the DFW area my perception is that Cuban has always been much more involved with his team than what I believe Snyder is with his. Snyder seems like he just likes being part of the “club” of NFL owners. Anything beyond that, he pays people for and those paychecks are the full extent of his oversight, leadership, and involvement.

  12. I appreciate the fact that at least in this story, the top dog isn’t the perp. To all the commentary with angst toward Snyder and his football team — at least he just has his head on the business and his team, no thing more. His wife’s support further illustrates the point.

  13. Did someone really just comment that he feels that Snyder ‘just signed off on the letter and didn’t even read it’?

    Owning a football team is a big thing man. Educate yourself. 🙂

  14. Unfortunately this kind of behavior towards women happens all to often and I am certain that the Washington Football club is not the only NFL team to have experience it.

  15. How could 15 women hang around a work environment that’s so bad? Maybe someone talked to a lawyer and they all decided to get together and file a case. That’s what it sounds like to me
    ——
    Your understanding of the plight of women is awe-inspiring.

