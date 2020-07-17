In latest iteration of Trump vs. NFL, NFL doesn’t seem to care

Getty Images

Last month, the battle lines seemed to be re-drawn between the nation’s president and the National Football League. In nearly four weeks, however, not much has happened.

Based on a new article from Michael Kruse of Politico that looks at the long history of animosity between Donald Trump and the NFL, it’s possible that the NFL has gotten to a point where it no longer cares.

The NFL quite possibly no longer cares because the NFL currently has far bigger fish to fry, given the virus that currently is burning unchecked through the country. At this point, it’s unclear whether there will even be a season; if there isn’t, that alone would be horrible news for the Commander-in-Chief.

“If there’s no NFL, then that’s like a natural disaster for his base,” Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio told Kruse. “And it’ll be because he didn’t make coronavirus go away.”

If the season happens, that’s good news for Trump because: (1) it avoids that disaster; and (2) it will give him a way to tweet and taunt the league for allowing players (and apparently some coaches) to kneel in protest during the national anthem. Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart believes the NFL won’t care.

“What Trump doesn’t realize, is that the world has moved on,” Lockhart told Kruse. “I guarantee you that the players will kneel — and that the NFL will say it’s OK. And it doesn’t matter this time what Donald Trump says. . . . In 2017, you can make the argument that he won the first battle. In 2020, he’s lost the war, because things have changed — and he hasn’t.”

The league’s new resolve when dealing with Trump also may flow in part from the fact that widespread polling shows that a landslide defeat could be looming. This quite possibly has prompted the league to have less fear of Trump than it had three years ago.

“The equation for them, has flipped from ‘taking him on is more costly than beneficial to taking him on is more beneficial than costly,’” an unnamed former NFL executive told Kruse. “I don’t think you’ll see a lot of public confrontation, but I think you’ll see them take actions . . . that show a little bit more boldness and a little less acquiescence.

“I mean, at some point, people who are — and I’m using this word loosely — but who are bullied are fearful, and at some point they realize — you know what? — the bully is just kind of an empty suit.”

Still, the power inherent to the office keeps the suit full until the power goes away. The NFL’s new attitude banks on that happening. The unspoken hedge comes from the reality that plenty of owners supported Trump in 2016, and that they have not (and likely will not) abandon their support for him in 2020 — no matter what he says or tweets in the weeks that remain before the election.

Until that changes, Trump vs. NFL won’t quite be Trump vs. NFL.