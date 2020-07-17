Jaguars sign fourth-rounder Josiah Scott

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of fourth-round choice Josiah Scott to his rookie deal.

Jacksonville used the 137th overall selection on the Michigan State cornerback. He is the eighth of the team’s 12 draft picks to sign.

First-round linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas, sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton and seventh-round cornerback Chris Claybrooks have yet to agree to terms.

Scott spent three seasons at Michigan State, making 95 tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble.

He could begin his career in the slot and should become a core member of the special teams unit.