JC Tretter: We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe

The NFLPA held a conference call on Friday to discuss matters related to the NFL’s return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and one of the first questions posed to union officials had to do with keeping players accountable for being safe when they are away from team facilities.

The NFLPA advised players not to work out in groups as a way to avoid spreading the coronavirus, but there were many groups of players that went on working together despite that advice. There have also been players taking part in other large gatherings that weren’t related to football.

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter noted that the need for that accountability extended to coaches and other team employees. Tretter paid particular notice to coaches like John Harbaugh who have said that following safety protocols while preparing for the season will be impossible and said such attitudes can’t be in place when players return to work.

“We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe,” Tretter said.

Executive director DeMaurice Smith also spoke about coaches who have said that the protocols will not work and that players can just power through without worrying about contracting the virus.

“Slogans and wishful thinking has not led our nation through this pandemic and it will not lead football through this pandemic,” Smith said.

Both men said they want the workplace to be as safe as possible and it’s clear that everyone associated with teams will have a hand in making that happen.