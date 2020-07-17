Kentrell Brothers suspended nine games

Getty Images

Linebacker Kentrell Brothers hasn’t signed with a team since becoming a free agent in March and any interest in his services is likely to be affected by the fact that he won’t be able to play until the second half of the 2020 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Brothers has been suspended for the first nine games of the season. He served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy to open the 2018 season.

The Vikings selected Brothers in the fifth round of the 2016 season. He played in 51 games for the team over the last four seasons.

Brothers only played 124 defensive snaps in those appearances, but he was a core member of their special teams units. He has 55 tackles and a sack over the course of his career.