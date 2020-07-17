Man accused of sucker punching Dallas Goedert pleads not guilty

Getty Images

The man accused of sucker punching Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert last month pleaded not guilty to assault charges Friday, TMZ Sports reports.

Kyle Hadala, 30, was seen on video punching Goedert in the face without provocation at a South Dakota bar, knocking the NFL player to the ground. Prosecutors charged Hadala, a Sarasota, Florida, resident, with two counts of simple assault.

Goedert was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Hadala claims Goedert and his friends threatened him and his friends, precipitating the punch, TMZ has reported.

Goedert grew up in South Dakota and played college football at South Dakota State.