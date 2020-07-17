Mark Cuban’s advice to Dan Snyder: You have to accept mistakes you made

Getty Images

The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks have been where the NFL’s Washington franchise is now, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been where Washington owner Dan Snyder is now.

It was more than two years ago that Sports Illustrated published a report alleging sexual harassment in the business department within the Mavericks’ organization.

“If you know Dan Snyder, if you’re involved with the Redskins, if you connect to them, tell Dan and tell his senior management you’ve got to just recognize what you did right and what you did wrong,” Cuban said on his “Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” radio show on SiriusXM, via the Dallas Morning News. “You have to accept the mistakes you made. That’s painful. I made a lot of mistakes. And that’s the only way this is going to get resolved.”

The Mavericks hired Cynt Marshall as chief executive officer soon after the SI report in February 2018. Cuban also committed $10 million to women’s organizations that combat domestic violence.

The Washington Post‘s investigative story Thursday prompted Snyder to release a statement Friday. Snyder committed to “setting a new culture” by following the recommendations of the outside law firm the team hired.

“The reality is,” Cuban said, “the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 went through the exact same thing.”