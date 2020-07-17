NFL issues statement regarding ownership call

Getty Images

The NFL conducted a meeting on Friday of ownership. The NFL has issued a statement regarding the meeting, which on close inspection doesn’t state anything new.

“NFL clubs met today via videoconference and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season,” the league said in its statement. “We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC. We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players.”

The statement doesn’t list any of the things on which the NFL and NFLPA currently don’t agree, but there are several lingering points of contention. If agreements can’t be reached, the league would simply implement its proposed rules, and the union would have the ability to challenge via a grievance under the labor deal whether the league is fulfilling its obligation to provide a safe workplace.

The final sentence of the statement seems to be more aspirational than anything the league has previously said about the 2020 season. Before, the league’s resolve to play a full season had a damn-the-torpedoes feel. Now that the torpedoes are heading in the general direction of the hull, the league is bracing for impact — and hoping that the ship doesn’t sink.