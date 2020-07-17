NFL: Washington allegations serious, disturbing and contrary to our values

Getty Images

Thursday saw the Washington Post publish an article featuring numerous allegations of sexual harassment by members of the Washington organization made by former employees and journalists covering the team

The NFL did not respond to that report on Thursday, but their silence came to an end on Friday morning. The league released a statement about the allegations.

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values,” the statement said. “Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment. Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so. We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on their findings.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has commented on the allegations, but team owner Daniel Snyder and the rest of the team’s representatives have been silent.