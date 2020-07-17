NFLPA: Players cannot bear brunt of both health risk and revenue shortfall

Posted by Charean Williams on July 17, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
NFLPA leaders held a 90-minute conference call with Pro Football Writers of America members on Friday. Among the key questions are how to safely play during a pandemic, if that’s possible, and the expected economic impact.

The NFL released a statement after a meeting of ownership Friday.

The NFLPA now has released its own as the league and its players continue to discuss several major lingering issues.

“Our union commissioned the best people to come up with the most comprehensive set of recommendations for return-to-work protocols,” the statement reads. “The health and safety checklist was put together according to an agreement we signed in March with the NFL. That agreement, along with our CBA, are in place to hold the NFL accountable to keeping players as safe as possible and reduce risk.

“Our job is to stand firm and push management to agree to these expert recommendations and hold them accountable to implementing the full health and safety checklist.

“We know that players are taking all of the risk by returning to work. We also know there will be a shortfall in revenues next year, but players cannot be asked to bear the full brunt of both the health and safety risk and the financial one. We are bargaining for fair and reasonable ways to soften the short-term economic losses in our business.”

3 responses to “NFLPA: Players cannot bear brunt of both health risk and revenue shortfall

  2. I am generally in favor of the players on most issues, but a lot of people are “feeling the brunt” of this pandemic. The amount that the players are hurt by this will be small compared to a large amount of the society. The owners will be hurt as well, so I hope both sides can not be petty about this. We need football to occur, not a billionaire vs. millionaire pissing match to break out.

  3. The world isn’t fair. The union is acting like spoiled, entitled children. If players want to opt out for whatever that’s fine. But in what bizarro world can anyone argue they deserve full pay? Every job in America has pros and cons. We assume the risk and we do so in exchange for compensation. If we choose not to work then that compensation goes away. Very simple, clear logic.

