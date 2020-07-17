NFLPA wants daily COVID-19 testing

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 17, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
In a Friday conference call, the NFL Players Association is making it clear that keeping players safe is its top priority, and testing is a significant component of that.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith made it clear that in talking with the NFL, the frequency of testing isn’t particularly negotiable.

“We believe daily testing is important, especially given some of these hot spots,” Smith said, referring to some fo the locations across the South and West with high COVID-19 numbers right now. “We don’t right now plan on changing that position.”

Of course, pulling off that magnitude of testing remains an issue.

One of the country’s top testing labs has already said spikes could cause delays in results, and that’s a problem when teams are trying to bring large groups of people together from all over the country. Having reliable testing will be the key to being able to create a safe environment.

