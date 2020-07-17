Pro Football Writers Association condemns treatment of female reporters in Washington

Getty Images

Among the many women who have described mistreatment at the hands of male employees of the Washington football team are two female reporters who told the Washington Post that they were subjected to harassment by Alex Santos, who was fired as the team’s pro personnel director this week.

The professional organization of journalists who cover the NFL has spoken out in support of the two reporters and urged the league, the team and the other 31 teams to take these allegations seriously.

“The Pro Football Writers of America stands in support of Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic and Nora Princiotti of The Ringer, who bravely shared their experiences of sexual harassment while covering the Washington football team,” a statement released by the organization’s board said.

“All reporters covering the NFL, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, deserve safe workplaces free of harassment.

“The PFWA asks that the Washington football club, the NFL and its other 31 teams take these allegations seriously, as well as the misconduct described by former team employees to The Washington Post; examine the culture that allowed this sort of behavior to persist; and work with us to ensure a professional working environment for all.”

Although Santos has been fired, the Washington Post report described an organization where the problems went far beyond any one person. Ultimately, the buck stops at Dan Snyder’s desk, and he should answer for the unacceptable treatment of reporters who covered his team.