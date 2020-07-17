Raiders G.M. knows they have to handle a new kind of heat

Getty Images

For all the excitement the Raiders have moving to a new state, a new stadium, and a new city, there’s also one significant factor that will complicate life for a football team.

As it turns out, it gets really hot in the desert in the summer.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said he and coach Jon Gruden have been talking to others about how to beat the heat in Las Vegas.

“We’ve had some conversations with people who have coached [in Vegas] before, like Tony Sanchez who was at UNLV, and just asked about what time we have to be done practicing, or what can we do outside?” Mayock said during an interview with ESPN Las Vegas. “The advantage we have, as opposed to UNLV, is that we have the grass fields outside, we have the indoor climate-controlled field, and we have a stadium.

“So, we really have three different places that we can rotate through, and based on what we heard, if we’re going to be outside, we probably have to be done by 10, 10:30 in the morning in July and August. I think we can figure that out because we have three different surfaces to practice on, but the harder part is we don’t even know what the deal is with training camp and the acclimation period.”

It’s certainly going to be a departure from their previous training camps in Napa, Calif.

The Raiders considered staying there for camp this summer, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced all teams to hold camps at their own facilities.

And while the options provided by their new indoor facility and stadium help, the oppressive heat’s not something that’s easy to avoid.