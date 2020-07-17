Report of optimism in NFL-NFLPA talks

Getty Images

With so much uncertainty about work rules for players returning to camp, time is running short to come up with answers.

And for the moment, the first teams scheduled to report are still planning to.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, a source on the talks between the NFL and the players union struck an optimistic tone Friday.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” that person said. “There’s a chance camps could start on time.”

The Chiefs and Texans will be the first two teams to go to work since they play in the Thursday night opener on Sept. 10. Both teams have instructed rookies to report on Monday.

While rookies and some quarterbacks are coming in a few days early, most players are scheduled to begin camp on July 28.

But there’s plenty of work to be done before then that still has to be completed.