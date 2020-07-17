Robert Kraft met with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez about Mets bid

Getty Images

As Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez work on a bid to buy the New York Mets, they’re looking for help and advice from a known franchise-builder.

According to Thornton McEnery of the New York Post, Rodriguez and Lopez met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan Kraft earlier in July.

The group discussed possible partnerships on stadium operations and developments, and were joined in the meeting by JPMorgan executives.

They reportedly discussed development options for Citi Field and the nearby Willets Point area.

During the five-hour visit, Kraft took the group around Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, the adjoining mall/entertainment complex.

Rodriguez and Lopez are among multiple bidders for the baseball team.