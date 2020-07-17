Sponsor input may drive NFL reaction to Washington scandal

Getty Images

After decades of complaints by Native Americans regarding the name of the Washington franchise, the spark for change came not from a desire to do the right thing but to placate sponsors. Given the new allegations of sexual harassment by 15 former female employees of the team, the sponsors once again take center stage.

What they say, or don’t say, about the situation will have a major impact on whether and to what extent serious action is taken.

So far, major sponsors like FedEx, Nike, and Pepsi have said nothing. Possibly, they’ll need to feel external pressure of their own (like they did with the name issue) before applying pressure to the team.

Or maybe they won’t. The statement from FedEx, founded by Washington minority partner Fred Smith, became the first major domino to fall in connection with the name change. Given that Smith and the other two minority partners want out (and that’s not a new development), Smith could choose to ramp up the pressure on Snyder with another statement from FedEx.

Even if there’s no concerted effort by the minority partners to force Snyder out (some believe there is), Smith rightfully should be horrified that the franchise to which his name has been attached for 17 years has allowed this type of behavior to occur. The other minority partners should be, too.

If that reaction results in another effort by FedEx, a major team and league sponsor, to effect change, that may be the only path to anything other than a perfunctory investigation declaring all is well. If FedEx speaks, other sponsors may do the same, and the ensuing groundswell could result in Snyder being held as accountable for establishing and maintaining a toxic culture as Panthers founder Jerry Richardson was for being an active participant.