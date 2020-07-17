Two more days of testing come back without new positives for MLS tournament

Getty Images

The lastest two days of COVID-19 testing inside the MLS Tournament bubble in Orlando has resulted in no new positive cases according to a release from the league.

From July 14-15, the MLS says 1,406 tests were performed on 1,124 separate individuals involved with their return to play tournament. No one from the 24 teams participating in the event or the two teams that had to withdraw from the tournament had any new positives tests over the two-day stretch.

The previous two days of testing yielded just one positive test from a player from one of the two non-participating teams with over 1,200 negative tests.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC both withdrew from the tournament before the event got underway due to many positive tests among those teams. A match between Toronto FC and D.C. United was postponed two days as a positive test and an inconclusive test led to the game being rescheduled.

However, the MLS appears to have done a good job of making sure the virus hasn’t spread inside its bubble as the tournament nears the halfway point of pool play.