Virginia governor calls on NFL to “get to the bottom of” Washington allegations

The NFL is allowing Dan Snyder to hire the lawyer who will investigate claims of widespread sexual harassment within the Washington NFL team. The governor of the state where that team is headquartered thinks it’s incumbent upon the NFL to get to the bottom of what happened.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam called the allegations “serious and disturbing” and said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should find out what happened and take appropriate action.

“Commissioner Goodell needs to step in and get to the bottom of this, and quickly,” Northam said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The Washington NFL team has its headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, and Northam is right to note that it’s unacceptable for any business to tolerate the atmosphere that was described in the Washington Post‘s reporting about the team. Northam is also right to note that Goodell himself should be personally involved in getting to the bottom of what happened, rather than simply accepting the conclusions of Snyder’s hand-picked attorney.