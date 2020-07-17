Washington investigation raises plenty of questions

Getty Images

Washington owner Daniel Snyder will be paying an outside lawyer to investigate the business that Snyder owns and operates, in an effort to change a culture that was established and maintained on his watch. Few insiders or observers expect that the end result of the investigation bought and paid for by Snyder will be a conclusion that the person ultimately responsible for the franchise should no longer be responsible for the franchise.

Indeed, the lawyer hired by Snyder isn’t a specialist in investigations. Beth Wilkinson is a specialist in taking disputes to trial.

“Beth has been lead counsel in over 50 jury trials, including numerous bet-the-company, multi-billion dollar cases,” the first line of her online bio at the boutique litigation firm she founded proclaims.

Wilkinson’s presence should be interpreted as a signal that, ultimately, Snyder is girding for litigation — whether it’s against one or more media outlets or one or more former employees who created havoc that has damaged the franchise or one or more of his minority partners or, potentially, against the a league that may try to force him out.

It wouldn’t be easy for Wilkinson to personally represent Snyder in a posture that is adverse to the league, given that she has represented the NFL in the past. But she can conduct the investigation not with the curiosity needed to fully develop the rabbit hole of responsibility but with a keen eye for eventually posturing the presentation of evidence before a judge, a jury, or an arbitrator in a manner that enhances the likelihood of one or more good outcomes for Snyder.

Then there’s the fact that Wilkinson will have no subpoena power. How can she conduct a full and complete investigation when most of the persons involved in the relevant events are no longer employed by the team and thus can’t be compelled to cooperate with her?

The organization refused to waive nondisclosure agreements applicable to 14 of the former female employees who spoke to the Post. Will those and other former employees cite the NDAs as a reason to refuse to speak to Wilkinson or anyone from her firm?

As Snyder said in the statement he issued on Friday, “Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations.” Will the firm recommend that Snyder’s chronic failure to implement a sufficient human resources function and/or to create an effective mechanism for reporting employee misconduct render him unfit to manage a multi-billion-dollar operation? That he knew or should have known about the various acts of harassment happening under his nose, and that he therefore should no longer be the person in charge of the franchise?

Or, given the inability to compel former employees to speak, will the end result of the investigation be that, as to past incidents and cultural realities, the evidence is inconclusive but Snyder is committed after 21 years to make the changes he needs to make in order to run the team properly and/or in order to avoid being forced out, like Panthers founder Jerry Richardson was?

Regardless of how it all plays out, there are plenty of questions — and it’s hard to imagine that the investigation will feature the kind of transparency that will allow all of them to be answered. Even though, given the intensely public nature of a professional sports team and the public money sports teams constantly chase for new and better stadiums, it should.