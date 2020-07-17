Washington still not shying away from outgoing name

Getty Images

The week began with the Washington franchise announcing that its name would change once it gets a new name but that, until it gets a new name, the current name will remain, in a statement that used the outgoing name over and over again. The week ends without a new name in place, which means that the old name — the one that is being dropped because it is regarded as a dictionary-defined slur — still remains in place.

Along the way, the team issued a statement to the Washington Post in response to the story regarding 15 former female employees who alleged that they were sexually harassed that led off with the name that eventually will be abandoned: “The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously. . . . While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

Use of the full name of the franchise felt gratuitous. It felt unnecessary. It felt like yet another act of defiance from an owner who resents the fact that the clock was set against his will all-caps never o’clock.

Why not say “we”? Why not say “our organization”? Why not say “Washington”? Why go out of the way to reiterate a term that is going away not because a better name has come along but because the overwhelming majority of words in the English language would be better?

The easy answer is this: That’s the way Daniel Snyder wants things, and he still gets what he wants (for the most part). Even at a time when he’s facing a long-overdue, double-barreled reckoning both as to the name of the franchise and a toxic culture that lacked sufficient safeguards to rectify misconduct, he continues to fire off a subtle but unmistakable middle finger to those who object to a term that is inherently offensive to Native Americans.

The good news, if there is any this week for the franchise, is that Friday morning’s statement from Snyder didn’t use the name at all, and that Friday afternoon’s statement regarding additions to the pro scouting department used it in only one spot.