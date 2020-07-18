Ed Orgeron is “almost certain” LSU will play

Getty Images

At a time when college football seems to be facing a steep uphill climb to play in 2020, the man whose team resides at the top of the sport’s mountain believes it will happen.

“My gut feeling is we’re going to play,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, via Marty Smith of ESPN.com. “Whether we start Sept. 5 or a little after that; in-conference, out of conference, that doesn’t bother me. “I do know this: I believe we’re going to play. I’m almost certain we’re going to play.”

Orgeron’s confidence is more rare than it is strong. If anything, the collective sense that college football will happen has waned in recent weeks, as the unchecked spread of the virus coupled with the practical challenges associated with testing unpaid players on a constant basis make it harder to envision the season happening.

Then again, if any conference plays this year, it will be the SEC. The money is too big to not try, even if the players still won’t see a penny of it.